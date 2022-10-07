Zelina Vega Addresses Her WWE Status After Being Out of Action for Several Months

Zelina Vega has not competed since April 11th, 2022, when she was defeated by WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair. Zelina was reported to be out of action in May due to an in-ring injury that required surgery.

Zelina addressed her situation with the company to fans on Instagram.

“I can’t give it all away, come on, now. Everybody’s like, ‘OMG, when is she gonna return?’ I’m like, ‘I promise, I will. I just can’t tell you when,’ because, if I were to say, ‘Hey guys, here on this live, I’m telling you that I’m gonna return tomorrow or I’m coming back today,’ you’d be like, ‘Oh! cool!’ Versus, if I made it really cool, like, the return is, like, really awesome, and it wasn’t spoiled on the freaking dirtsheets, it would actually be a really good surprise. And that’s what you want- the surprise!”

Here is footage from her live: