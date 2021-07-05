Zelina Vega Calls Out Wrestling Journalist and Explains Why She Lost Respect For Him

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A day after making her return to WWE on Friday Night Smackdown, Zelina Vega wrote the following regarding “dirt sheet” writers:

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com brought up her tweet:

Vega addressed Meltzer’s comments and said she lost respect for him “tearing down and degrading women in the business for no reason.” Meltzer had a response for Vega:

