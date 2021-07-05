Zelina Vega Calls Out Wrestling Journalist and Explains Why She Lost Respect For Him

A day after making her return to WWE on Friday Night Smackdown, Zelina Vega wrote the following regarding “dirt sheet” writers:

Actual footage of dirt sheet writers trying to think of the next lie to post about me 😂: pic.twitter.com/b0SnsLpiAH — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 3, 2021

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com brought up her tweet:

Oh Dave wasn’t happy with this @TheaTrinidad tweet.

He now has no respect for her and called her “FUCKING STUPID” twice in this clip.

Grade A journalism. https://t.co/wiAfEHurk9 pic.twitter.com/UTPiHwMnGD — Dave Meltzer Botches (@BlurayWrestling) July 5, 2021

Vega addressed Meltzer’s comments and said she lost respect for him “tearing down and degrading women in the business for no reason.” Meltzer had a response for Vega: