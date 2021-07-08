Zelina Vega Comments On Aleister Black’s AEW Dynamite Debut

Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), who returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, took to Twitter last night and reacted to the AEW debut of her husband, Malakai Black (aka Tommy End, Aleister Black).

As noted, Black made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager special. He attacked Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. Earlier in the day Black revealed his new gimmick with a graphic vignette on Instagram, which you can see here.

Vega first posted a fist emoji during Dynamite, and then commented on being proud of her husband.

“I couldn’t be prouder [smiling face with tear emoji x 2],” she wrote.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on Black and Vega. You can see video of last night’s debut below with Vega’s tweets-

👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021