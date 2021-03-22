Zelina Vega Comments On Andrade Leaving WWE

Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega) took to Twitter this afternoon to send a message to Andrade following his WWE departure. We reported earlier how Andrade had thanked Triple H, Paul Heyman and William Regal in a tweet this morning. Trinidad responded to that tweet and said she’s so grateful to know Andrade, her former client in WWE.

She wrote:

“Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife”

Andrade has not responded to the post as of this writing.

Andrade and Trinidad were a pair in WWE NXT and then on the main roster. Andrade last appeared on RAW in October 2020, with Trinidad. She was drafted to SmackDown that night while he was taken out by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in his final appearance. Trinidad was then released on November 13 after issues with the company. Trinidad has focused on her video game streaming since leaving WWE, and has not worked with any other wrestling promotions since then.