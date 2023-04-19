Zelina Vega On Reacting To Rumors About Her And Malakai Black, Legado Del Fantasma Role Surprising Her

WWE star Zelina Vega recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Vega talked about doing commentary for the Street Fighter video game:

“Basically when the game starts, you get to pick, there’s the real time commentators, one of which is me. There’s like two people that you can choose from. Then there’s the other commentators who are more on the technical stuff. They will tell you this specific movement at this time is this amount of power. They know all the stats. Me, I’m just more of like the screamer and the reactions.”

Being a part of Legado Del Fantasma in WWE:

“I was surprised if I’m being honest. It was a surprise for me because it wasn’t exactly the plan. It only became the plan literally the day before. But for me, I was like, okay. This is like a whole new challenge. I had just been with Andrade forever. That’s what people had known before. Then obviously there was that time with Garza, and then people forget about the fact that I had Theory on our team as well. It was just completely different because now it’s not just pushing for one person, it’s pushing for a team. Again, I like to say this because people will get a little confused. I’m not just a manager or just a wrestler. I’m probably the only one who wears every single hat that there is to wear in WWE. So I’m not a manager managing wrestlers. We’re a group of wrestlers that are all pushing to be the best.”

“I think what they needed really was just somebody who kind of knows the landscape to come up and introduce them to the SmackDown audience because I was really the only one that was known as far as that goes. There’s such a big difference between NXT crowds and the main roster crowds. So with that, it was just like, ‘Hey WWE Universe humans. Look at this amazing team that I have and just wait and see what they can do.’ I think that was the exciting part for me, like, where do I fit in this and how do we make it different and something exciting and new? One of the things that I’m really big on is just freshening it up every time because people are like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’ve done that before’, but never this way, and especially not as a baby face. I’ve never been a baby face on TV ever, like, in my whole 14 years of doing this, like, ever. So It’s very, very cool and very different, and to add parts of Rey Mysterio into the match that I had with Rhea and Dom, that was really fun for me.”

How she handles online rumors about her and her husband, Malakai Black:

“Nobody will ever know the story of anything that involves just me, or just him, or just us, besides us. When I see it speculated about on the internet, or like these people who are like, ‘I can’t believe that they just said this.’ I’m like, ‘Sir, get out of your basement. Where did you hear that? Where did you conjure that up and what dream did you have in some weird, twisted dimension that you pulled that from?’ It does bother me, but at the same time, we found our ways to just close out the world and be us, because if we didn’t, we’d be going crazy. Like, when we get home, we put everything else out and it’s just us. It’s just our seven cats in our own little world. What’s really helped is turning the phones off when we get home and it’s just each other.”

