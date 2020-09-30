Zelina Vega On Vince McMahon Being A Huge Supporter Of Hers, Paul Heyman

On the latest edition of “Table Talk”, Zelina Vega talked about how the year 2020 has been her year, along with the support given to her by both Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon respectively.

2020 being her breakout year: “It’s weird because I say that too. I’m like, ‘You know what? If quarantine didn’t happen — not that I wouldn’t have had these opportunities, but it maybe it would have taken a little longer. And you know also, Becky is having her baby. There are people that are not here, so that just leaves spots to fill. And for me, I’m always like, ‘You know what, give me the ball. And if I drop it, screw me. But you lose nothing.’ And I was always ready for that. And I think it started with Drew when we had that back and forth. I was like, ‘Man, he is my other promo half.’ He’s just — it was perfect. Whenever it happened, it was just magic with him.”

Vince McMahon being a huge supporter of hers: “It’s interesting, because before even quarantine happened Vince would always say, ‘You are one of my favorites. You’re one of the reasons that I watch Raw. I love your character.’ And it was such an honor to hear that, because one of the things he used to say to me was, ‘You remind me of Stephanie, because she is always working out there and you are a cutaway machine. I love that about you.’”

Her thoughts on Paul Heyman: “Speaking on that too, about being given the ball. You wouldn’t be given the ball if it wasn’t for someone that believed in you. And one person that really believed in me was Paul Heyman. And I’m so lucky to say that I had someone like him on my side, because he fought for me every single time. Every single day. And when it comes to being a manager, I looked up — I still do. I look up to him a lot, you know? Because he is one of the greatest of all time. And when you have someone like that who believes in you, it fuels your fire that much more.”