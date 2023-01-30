Zelina Vega Reveals Some Big Goals She Has For Herself In WWE This Year (Video)

Zelina Vega is looking to become WWE royalty again at some point in the New Year.

The 2022 Queen’s Crown Tournament winner recently appeared on the WWE Deutschland program for an interview, during which she revealed some lofty goals she has for herself and her fellow Legado Del Fantasma members in WWE in 2023.

Vega spoke during the appearance about how she would like to once again win the Queen’s Crown Tournament, with Santos Escobar winning the King Of The Ring Tournament, so they could be the Queen and King of WWE at the same time.

“Wouldn’t it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring,” Vega stated when touching on this topic during the interview.

Additionally, Vega doesn’t think it would be the worst thing in the world if she and Escobar were both the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank winners for 2023 as well.

”I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn’t it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos,” she said. “I feel like there’s just so much we can do there.”

Check out the complete Zelina Vega interview from the latest episode of WWE Deutschland via the video embedded below courtesy of the official Facebook page of WWE. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.