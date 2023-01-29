Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent For Injury Last May

Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On having surgery after suffering an injury last May: “I’m used to hearing ‘Thea’ but as of more recently because I had a surgery in May. So from May to October, I was gone from recovery so I hadn’t heard ‘Zelina’ in a while and now I’m hearing it again. I’m like, okay.”

On how she hadn’t had any major injuries until that point: “Yeah (I was injured in the ring)… And honestly, it never happens off some really cool move or some crazy flip I did outside the ring. It’s always the littlest thing that will happen and that’s how you get injured but, knock on wood, I actually hadn’t had any serious injuries until that point and it wasn’t even that bad, it’s just silly.”

On how the injury occurred: “But, one of my best friends and I were in a match and she had given me this move called a Northern Lights Suplex where basically, she kind of flips me over her backwards and her shoulder went into my chest and I ruptured an implant. But, me of course looking on the bright side, I was like, well, they are ten years old anyway and I kind of wanted them bigger anyway so, it ended up working out.”

