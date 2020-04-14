Zelina Vega Says Austin Theory Is The Perfect WWE Superstar To Win MITB

As noted, WWE moved forward on plans for Zelina Vega’s new stable with Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade on last night’s live RAW. Theory defeated Akira Tozawa while Garza defeated Tehuti Miles, and Andrade lost a non-title champion vs. champion main event to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Above is video of Vega praising Theory and talking about his Money In the Bank qualifying match against Aleister Black for next Monday’s RAW. Vega, who really is married to Black, acknowledged their relationship. Sarah Schreiber asked Theory how confident Theory is going to next Monday’s MITB Qualifier.

“‘How confident are you going in?’,” Vega asked, mocking Schreiber. “Listen, if anyone knows Aleister Black, it’s me. The perfect person to prepare Austin Theory for this opportunity would be me, and me being the little bruja that I am, if I were to conjure up the perfect WWE Superstar that’s ready to take Money In the Bank – this guy, right next to me.”

Theory added, “Money In the Bank 2020. You can’t have that without ‘All Day’ Austin Theory. Just like that.”

On a related note, McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and taunted Theory when re-tweeting a clip of a big ringside chop he delivered to the red brand newcomer.

“I take my role as champion very serious, always want to be teaching the younger talent. Lesson one….don’t touch my damn foot #WWERAW,” Drew wrote.

You can see Drew’s full tweet below: