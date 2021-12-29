Zelina Vega Talks About Her Run In WWE Since Making Her Return

Zelina Vega spoke to Peter Rosenberg on his ‘Cheap Heat’ podcast about her run in WWE since making her return several months ago.

She has become a Women’s Tag Team Champion and won the WWE’s first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament.

“I feel like this is the shot that I’ve been waiting for and this is the thing that I need to go, ‘Okay, you’ve been wanting for something for so long. This is the time to show them that — prove them right. You know, they gave you this opportunity. Prove them right.’ You know, and I always say give me the ball. You know, if I drop it, screw me but if you don’t do it, then you won’t know and I just feel like now more than ever, I have a fire under my ass like I’ve never had before and you know, you kind of have to put things in perspective because yes, some people think it’s just a prop [championships] and I’ve never thought of it that way, why? Because I grew up a wrestling fan and I remember crying when I saw Lita won it and I — you have those emotions tied to it so, when I won the title, I remember seeing this video, I’m like — I saw this video of this girl and she’ll probably like — if she sees this, she’ll probably be like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe she’s talking about my video. I hate her so much.’ But, it’s of her literally weeping. [This was when Carmella and I won] the tag titles away from Nikki [A.S.H.] and Rhea [Ripley] because she loved Nikki and Rhea so much that she couldn’t believe that me and Carmella took it from them and we’re prancing around, jumping around the way we were and she was so angry. You just saw it in her face and she was recording herself for some reason and just put it on Twitter and she was just screaming and weeping and screaming, ‘No! I can’t believe that she did this’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, whether that was a good response or a bad response, it was a response. An emotional response that we got from you.’ That’s what this is all about and if I can pull that emotion from you, I’m doing my job.”