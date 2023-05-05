Zelina Vega Talks About How WWE Should Add Mid-Card Women’s Title

Zelina Vega thinks WWE should add a secondary title to the women’s division.

The former Queen of the Ring winner spoke about how she felt the tournament crown would make for a good mid-card title for the women’s division in WWE during a recent interview with FOX News.

“I thought that’s kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been,” Vega said of a secondary mid-card title for the WWE women’s division. “When I won that crown, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m down to put it on the line.’ Like, we’ll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring.”

Although things didn’t pan out that way, she still hopes to see a new mid-card title added to the women’s landscape in the company.

“But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once,” she said. “I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold.”

