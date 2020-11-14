Zelina Vega Tweets On WWE Departure

Zelina Vega took to Twitter tonight to issue her first comments since being released from her WWE contract earlier in the night. Vega thanked everyone for her time with WWE, calling it incredible. She also said she loves everyone and could not have done this without the support.

“I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say ‘this is for you dad’ if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

As noted, Vega was released as fallout from the recent WWE edict on third party activity on sites such as Twitch. You can click here for the latest backstage report on her departure, and internal reactions.