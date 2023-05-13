Zelina Vega wants Melina to return to WWE.

The LWO member expressed her desire to see the former WWE star return to the company on a recent “Ring The Belle” video.

She stated, “Melina, I love you. It was her birthday. We went to Hawaii. I guess there was that trip. But then we’ve had so many — we also did like a cross-country trip to California to Florida. My God, it was like, we brought our dogs with us. We just went everywhere. I think the biggest thing for her and I was just not tying ourselves down to anything specific. It was just like, ‘We’ll see where the wind takes us, and that’s where we’re gonna go.’ I feel like if her and I got to do it again, I would say we’d have to go to like Japan or something. I would love to have her back. I’d want her here like tomorrow. I love that.”

Melina made an appearance in the 2022 Women’s WWE Royal Rumble match.

You can check out her appearance below: