MVP Makes Offer To Bobby Lashley, Zelina Vega’s Trio Argues On RAW

This week’s WWE RAW saw MVP move one step closer to recruiting Bobby Lashley to his stable, which itself is still a work in progress.

Lashley dominated Humberto Carrillo earlier in the show in a No DQ match and was met backstage by MVP, who also works off-screen as a WWE Producer. MVP praised Lashley and then told Lana that if Lashley wanted a way out, he should come visit him. Lana screamed and yelled as MVP walked off.

MVP later teamed with WWE NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink for a six-man loss to R-Truth, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. That match ended with MVP taking the pin from Truth. After the match, Lashley came back out and destroyed Truth, also allowing MVP to kick him in the head. This came after Lashley destroyed Truth at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday, after giving MVP the match off and taking care of Truth for him.

There’s no word yet on where MVP stands with Thorne and Vink after tonight’s loss, but it looks like MVP is moving forward with recruiting Lashley into his new faction.

In other stable news from this week’s RAW episode, it looks like there are problems brewing in Zelina Vega’s group of Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade.

The issues began when a backstage segment aired early in the show, with Vega trying to calm down her trio as they all had words. Garza then defeated Akira Tozawa in singles action and while the match was going on, he traded stares and taunts with Theory. The finish saw Garza position Tozawa for the Wing Clipper, yell a few words to Theory, and then drop Tozawa and cover him for the pin, while staring Theory down.

The arguing between Vega’s trio continued in the ring after the match until WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted. He ended up hitting a Claymore on Theory, which led to Andrade and Garza laughing at Theory. Drew then took out Garza and wrestled Andrade in a non-title singles match, picking up the win.

Stay tuned for updates on where WWE is going with MVP’s stable and Vega’s stable. You can see related clips and photos from this week’s show above & below: