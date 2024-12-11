Zelina Vega’s WWE Contract Status Confirmed Amid Raw Goodbye Gesture

Concerns arose among WWE fans during this past Monday’s episode of Raw when Zelina Vega appeared to wave goodbye to the live audience after her elimination from the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament. Vega, who lost to Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match also featuring Ivy Nile, sparked speculation about her WWE future. However, PWInsider.com has confirmed that Vega is under contract with WWE for several more years, dismissing any rumors of an imminent departure.

Vega’s entrance received the biggest reaction of the three competitors, and her elimination triggered a wave of online support. The hashtag #PushZelina trended on Twitter, with fans expressing disappointment and calling for WWE to better utilize Vega’s talents. WWE’s YouTube comments echoed similar sentiments, with many fans lamenting Vega’s loss rather than celebrating Valkyria’s win.

Despite showing flashes of her potential, Vega has often been relegated to mid-card status, leading fans to question when—or if—she will receive a sustained push toward a championship. Her popularity and fan support suggest she is ready for more prominent opportunities.

While the meaning behind Vega’s gesture remains unclear, her place in WWE is secure for the foreseeable future. Whether the company will capitalize on her growing momentum and give fans the push they’re demanding remains to be seen.