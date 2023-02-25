Zicky Dice Opens Up About How He Joined Impact Wrestling, Enjoying His Time With The Company

AEW star Zicky Dice recently spoke with Fightful for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Dice talked about his deal with Impact Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

Joining Impact:

“There’s a few people that had, I guess, their hands in the pot there. When I first moved, I packed up from California, moved over to Atlanta. Got linked up with good ol’ Doc Gallows over there, hanging out with him. He got in Scott’s ear. I did an interview with Petey Williams and Lars Frederiksen, I did their podcast. Lars pulled me aside and we had a conversation and then Petey said something to Scott. Next thing I know I got an e-mail from Scott. He said, ‘Hey, what do you think about coming to IMPACT?’ I said, ‘That would be great.’ He said, ‘How does three years sound?’ I said, ‘That sounds outlandish.’ So we’re there for a little while.”

His time in the promotion:

“I truly do enjoy IMPACT Wrestling. I love that I’m able to have some creative freedom. I’m able to work on the indies on the side. I’m working on Zicky Dice’s next Outlandish Paradise and doing some stuff with Twitch on the side. So I’m thankful that I have that opportunity over at IMPACT. We’ve got a solid locker room. Everyone’s been very welcoming and loving. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

You can watch the complete interview below: