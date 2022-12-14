Zicky Dice Says IMPACT Wrestling Won’t Give Him A Live Microphone On TV

Zicky Dice recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the Reffin It Up program with Brian Hebner.

During the appearance, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his creativity and how IMPACT Wrestling has yet to give him a live microphone.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his creativity: “I have a very, very, very creative mind. I try to describe it like the Space Mountain ride at Disneyland, when you go through all these stars coming through, that’s my mind constantly with that idea. The difference between me and everybody else is I pull the trigger on them and I make a map of it. So if someone wants to give me that, I know how to get over.”

On how IMPACT has yet to give him a live microphone: “I’ve said this before and this might get me in trouble, but in a year and a half, I’ve yet to have a live microphone at IMPACT. You give me a live microphone. It’s done, It’s game over. That’s my goal, and it’s like, give me the live microphone. Let me show let me show you what I can do.”

