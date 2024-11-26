Zilla Fatu Believes The “WWE ID” Program Is Great For All Wrestlers

Top indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on the Wrestle Era podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the “WWE ID” program.

Fatu said, “My thought process is, I think it’s great. I think it’s great, not only for me, but for independent wrestlers because it just gives them an easy avenue to get seen. All these wrestlers, what we need is exposure, as much exposure as we can. So what WWE ID is, it’s basically like a scout team, and I guess if you’re one of the prospects, it’s like a college scout. When you they go to these high schools, they talk, they host seminars, you can pick their brain, or they can do hands-on, train one-on-one. So I think it’s a great avenue just for all wrestlers.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)