Zilla Fatu Calls Out Solo Sikoa At GLCW Show

Top Indie star Zilla Fatu appeared at GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl show this past Saturday and picked up a win over Joey Avalon. Immediately following the match, Fatu called out top WWE star Solo Sikoa and asked where he was. Fatu then did a Yeet with the crowd and put up the One’s hand gesture to seemingly acknowledge the OG Bloodline.

Fatu, the son of Umaga, is rumored to be joining the WWE soon. Fatu has previously declared Roman Reigns, not Sikoa, his Tribal Chief.