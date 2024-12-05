Zilla Fatu Discusses His Journey With Booker T As A Mentor And Friend

Top indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including being able to work with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Fatu said, “Being able to work with Booker is an opportunity to showcase my talent, but it’s also a family thing with Booker. He’s been tapped in with our family since my dad was alive. Just being there, I just have to listen and trust the process.”

On having Booker T as a mentor:

“Me and Book, we talk every day. It’s a blessing to have him in my corner — as a friend, as a mentor, as an uncle that I look up to. It’s just pretty dope to have him on my side because I can just call him and if I have any questions, he’ll give me the answers.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.