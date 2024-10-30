Zilla Fatu Discusses Possibly Joining His Family In WWE

Top Indie star Zilla Fatu spoke with The Wrestle Era on a number of topics, including possibly joining WWE at some point.

Fatu said, “At some point. I will say maybe. Because if I go in there, you just never know, I might go against them, and they try to recruit me, and I’m like [makes money sign]. I would love to be there with my family, but Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So whatever they want to incorporate me into the storyline or me doing my own thing or me and R-Truth [laughs], you just never know. So right now, I just can’t call it, but I know that I’m destined to be there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)