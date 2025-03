Zilla Fatu spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about several topics, including whether he would be interested in joining the WWE ID program.

Fatu said, “Of course. Because I know once I get my foot in the door, it’s up. But right now, we’re just focused on Reality of Wrestling, House of Glory, and focus on 4TH ROPE. Then, whenever that call comes, it comes.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)