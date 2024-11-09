Zilla Fatu Reveals The Inspirations Behind His Finisher

Top indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on the Wrestle Era podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who are the inspirations behind hiis finisher.

Fatu said, “One day, I was just watching Roman, and then I was watching my dad, and I was like, ‘Why don’t I just put [them] together?’”

On setting up the move:

“I like having the same setup every match, but the question is how we get into it. I got it from Randy Orton. When [he] hits the RKO, you just never know.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.