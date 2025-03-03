Zilla Fatu Says He’s In No Rush To Sign Anywhere

Top Indie star Zilla Fatu spoke with The Show on Riverwest Radio about several topics, including his long-term goals.

Fatu said, “My long-term goals? Obviously, getting some more gold. I’m not in no rush to really get anywhere or sign anywhere. I’m literally just trying to figure out who I am, and I’m trying to separate [from the broader legacy of his family]. So I think, I think five years from now, my name will be separated from my family. I just want to have people just [focus] on Zilla Fatu. That’s it. I’ll have a lot of accomplishments from then, and they can’t deny that. So, yes, that’s my goal.”

You can check out Fatu’s comments in the video below.

