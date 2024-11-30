Zilla Fatu Speaks Out About His Vision For 2025

Top indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on the Wrestle Era podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his career goals for 2025.

Fatu said, “There’s more gold. 2025, my brand is gonna be bigger. YouTube, everything is gonna be bigger. My team will be stronger and wiser, and not only that, but the people that I’m connecting with, the group is gonna be bigger. Obviously, I’m gonna have more gold. I’m trying to get off parole faster. I’ve been staying out of trouble and everything, and I just hope that when this paperwork goes through, I hope the judge signs off on it, because once he signs off on it, I’ll get off parole, and I’ll be able to go overseas and collect more goal. So that’s why I’m not in no rush at all. So I’m just trying to finish my parole and stay out of trouble, finish the classes, pay my parole fees on time, and just go from there. But 2025, definitely more gold. 2025, whatever rewards or whatever I have coming my way is supposed to happen. God already has this written out. I just have to keep working and be humble, and not only that, the most important thing, do the right stuff when nobody’s looking. It’s destined for me to be great. I just have to take it one day at a time and build one brick at a time, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m trusting the process and trusting my team, that’s the most important thing right now.”

