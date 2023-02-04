Zilla Fatu (Umaga’s Son) Hopes to Be Released from Parole and Begin Pro Wrestling Training

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, was recently interviewed by Muscle Man Malcolm. For the first step on his pro wrestling career, Fatu signed up with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school in December.

Zilla Fatu commented on his desire to be professional wrestler:

“To be honest, when I was in prison, I really didn’t have it on my mind, but when I came home and I saw that my family was on top of the business, I’m thinking, why not? I don’t know if you know or anybody else knows, but my dad didn’t want none of us to do wrestling, like at all. So that was kind of hard going against what my dad’s wishes were.”

“Really, just to get off parole faster. I don’t know if you know or anybody else knows, I am on parole right now, so that’s a big thing because I heard we can get off parole faster. That’s what I’m working on right now. There’s a whole bunch of paperwork. It’s a big process I have to go through and you know, obviously, I got to stay out of trouble and show them that I’m involved with the community. Yeah, just try to stay positive and not try to go down the bad route.”

Why he picked Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school to start training to become a wrestler:

“It’s in Houston. I’m on parole, so I can’t leave the state. But most importantly, he’s a really close friend to the family. Before my dad was Umaga, my dad been knowing Booker since then, so that’s a long time. It was an easy choice for me to choose. When I came home, and then I had that discussion with Booker two months after being home, we talked about it and he was just like, ‘Just focus on your parole stuff first.’ When I got some of my parole classes, because when you’re on parole, you have to do certain classes and you have to graduate from them. I’m very happy that I successfully completed my classes on parole. That’s when I hit Booker up, and I was like, ‘I’m ready.’ He was like, ‘Man, pull up.'”

You can check out the complete interview below:



