Zoey Stark Addresses Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Being Pulled From WWE SummerSlam

The Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus rematch will take place on August 14, 2023 RAW in Winnipeg, Canada rather than at SummerSlam, as was previously expected.

Zoey Stark discussed the postponement of the match with Ten Count’s Stephanie Hypes.

Stark said, “Hunter [Triple H] is a smart man. There is a reason, guys. He’s not just doing it to screw the women. He’s not. He’s doing it because he wants to make sure Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it. I’m sure there are other reasons that come into play that we’re not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great and we will have plenty of time and it’s going to be a match well worth waiting for.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)