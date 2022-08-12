Zoey Stark Confirms She Was Working as a Producer at WWE NXT While Injured

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark has confirmed that she was an NXT Producer while recovering from a ruptured MCL/Meniscus.

Stark sustained the injury in November and wasn’t able to wrestle until just last month. She recently made an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell, where she spoke with Corey Graves about her experience as a producer in NXT behind the scenes.

“I knew I was going to come back and I knew producing was going to help me inside the ring,” Stark said. “When you coach somebody, two people are learning. And I’m learning at the same time because now I’m really having to think about it. It’s amazing to be able to do both sides and then you get a different side, and like ‘Oh, this is what producers have to go through, I had no idea.’”

“People kind of want to go off and do their own thing and it throws off the producer, it throws off the camera guys, it throws off everyone. You have to be in full communication with everyone, we’re all a team in this so you can’t just go rogue and do your own thing. We need to help each other, we all have the same goal, we all want to have a great match, we all want to tell a story.”

Stark has previously offered assistance at WWE tryouts. She discussed with Graves how much she values working with the trainers and trainees at the WWE Performance Center.

“I love coming into this Performance Center and I love being here, and talking with all the coaches, learning as much as I can, and then even helping out other students here who are learning. This is my home, I would live here if they would let me,” she said.

On Tuesday’s Heatwave episode of NXT 2.0, Stark will face off against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Stark and Nikkita Lyons are featured in this week’s After The Bell. The NXT Superstars will take on Natalya and Sonya Deville in the upcoming week or two as part of the continuing tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Here is their full interview on After The Bell: