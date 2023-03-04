Zoey Stark Recalls Facing Io Shirai Early In Her WWE NXT Career

Zoey Stark discussed her early days on WWE NXT where she got to work with Io Shirai during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

They later held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles together.

Working with Shirai:

“At that time, she was the top dog in NXT. Nobody beat her at that point, so I was extremely nervous on that day. But I knew that I had to perform and put everything in there.”

Her mindset in getting to the ring:

“As soon as I walk out there, I’m committed. I’m no longer Teresa Serrano. I am Zoey Stark from that moment on, and I want to make sure that I succeed at this.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(H/T to WrestlingInc for the transcription)