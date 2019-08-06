AEW’s Second And Third TV Taping Locations Revealed

All Elite Wrestling announced that the company’s 2nd show on TNT will take place in Boston, MA on October 9th at the Agganis Arena. The building holds 7,200 seats.

The 3rd show will take place in Philadelphia, PA on October 16the at the Liacouras Center. The building holds 10,200 seats. Lockdown 2009 and Bound for Glory 2011 took place at this arena.