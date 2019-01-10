Braun Strowman Online Photo Receives Backlash From Fans

Braun Strowman posted a photo on his personal Instagram page of himself and several friends posing with a dead deer that they hunted. The photo received negative feedback from fans with people going as far as to make death threats. Strowman disabled comments on the post and wrote the following:

“Sorry to the people that enjoy this post and were commenting on it showing there support for hunting i turned the comments off because I will not have people be terrorist and try and force there beliefs on me and other people just because what I do isn’t what you like. It doesn’t give you the right to tell me that and call me my fans and followers names I don’t go on your page and attack you for what u like to do in life because I don’t like it!!!! #HomieDontPlayDat.”