The Rock Thanks Gallus For Helping Him Train For WrestleMania Return

The Rock appreciated all the help he received from WWE and NXT talents leading up to his highly-anticipated WWE in-ring return on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Wolfgang, Joe Coffey and The Rock interacted on social media on Thursday about the guys working together to help “The Final Boss” prepare for his WrestleMania XL Saturday showdown alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

The former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions shared a photo of the group with The Rock next to a ring in a gym as they were helping him train for his WrestleMania return.

After seeing the photo and the comments from Wolfgang and Coffey, The Rock hopped on his own X account to show them some love.

“Appreciate all the effort, ideas and hard work boys,” Rock wrote. “Til next time. Keep kicking ass and see ya down the road.”

Leading up to WrestleMania XL, ESPN.com ran a story about Gallus simulating matches with The Rock to help prepare him for his return match.

“WWE worked with Johnson’s team to rent warehouses as training facilities. One of the rings the WWE shipped was set up in Los Angeles, where Johnson resides. There, he simulated matches alongside NXT’s Gallus — the Scottish trio that consists of Wolfgang along with real-life brothers Mark and Joe Coffey,” the article stated.

“Since Johnson is competing in a tag-team match, he needed three wrestlers to push through in-ring sequences and hone his timing. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, a WWE Hall of Famer as part of the Freebirds and a longtime match producer for WWE, supervised those training sessions along with Bobby Roode, a former NXT, U.S., and WWE tag-team champion who is now working as a producer. Veteran referee Chad Patton officiated those sessions while WWE medical oversaw the rehearsals to make sure it was run safely.”

Appreciate all the effort, ideas and hard work boys. Til next time. Keep kicking ass and see ya down the road.

– Final Boss — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 26, 2024

The Rock says we're Gallus! GBOT pic.twitter.com/F4tUHSAtSO — Gallus Wolfy 🟢 (@WolfgangYoung) April 25, 2024