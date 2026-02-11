Interesting Name Teases WWE WrestleMania 42 Appearance

An interesting name from WWE’s past — and someone with a notable connection to Cody Rhodes — could be resurfacing on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

That name?

Stephen Amell.

During an appearance on iHeartRadio CA, the “Arrow” star teased a potential cameo at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

When asked whether he has been keeping up with professional wrestling, Amell made it clear he’s still following WWE closely. “I’m not up to date with AEW,” Amell stated. “I’m certainly up to date with WWE.”

Amell competed against Christopher Daniels at the original All In 2018, an event that ultimately paved the way for the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

Longtime fans will also remember Amell’s in-ring WWE appearance at SummerSlam 2015, where he teamed with Neville (PAC) against Rhodes — during his “Stardust” persona — and Wade Barrett in a featured tag team bout.

While discussing WrestleMania season, Amell dropped a direct tease about returning to WWE television this April: “We are on the road to WrestleMania. I think I’m going to make a cameo on night two at WrestleMania this year.”

Amell and Rhodes also share on-screen history outside the ring, as Rhodes appeared during Season 5 of Arrow in October 2016.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whether this is playful speculation or a genuine spoiler remains to be seen — but a cameo on Night Two would certainly add another celebrity wrinkle to an already loaded card.