Seth Rollins Reacts To Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny served as the musical guest for the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, delivering a performance that sparked widespread discussion across sports and entertainment. Among those offering praise was Seth Rollins, who shared an emotional reaction to the performance.

Speaking with Good Morning Football, Rollins applauded Bad Bunny not just for the spectacle, but for the message behind it, emphasizing unity and inclusivity.

“I wanted to give a shout out to Bad Bunny. It was just awesome. My colleague Benito, fellow WWE superstar.

There was a lot of talk going into the halftime show about this and that and this and that. But at the end of the day, it was about unity. His message was about bringing people together. Love is stronger than hate. I just thought that was so beautiful and so powerful.”

Rollins went on to explain that the performance transcended music, highlighting how it reflected the spirit of the Super Bowl itself.

“It didn’t matter where you come from, what your background was, what your ethnicity, your religious background, anything. It was just about love. It was like, come as you are, be a part of this. I thought that was beautiful.

That’s what the Super Bowl is. That’s what football is. You bring everybody together. You watch this game, you talk about it, we’re talking about it. There’s just so much joy that comes from football and that comes from being together as a community, as one with different cultures. It was such a beautiful halftime show.”

Despite admitting he isn’t familiar with Bad Bunny’s catalog, Rollins said the performance still resonated with him on an emotional level.

“I don’t even know a single Bad Bunny song. It was a good time. I was nearly in tears by the end of it.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime appearance continues to be widely praised for blending entertainment with a message of unity, with reactions like Rollins’ highlighting the crossover impact the performance had well beyond the music world.