Backstage Update On Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee At WrestleMania 42

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will take place earlier than originally expected, but the long-term plan for the rivalry reportedly remains intact.

It was announced during Monday Night Raw that Lynch and Lee will clash for the title at Elimination Chamber 2026 on February 28.

The match was set after AJ Lee made her return on Raw and antagonized Lynch into accepting the challenge. Later in the night, Lee made the save for Maxxine Dupri, only to be attacked from behind by Lynch, who shoved her shoulder-first into the ring post.

Despite the championship bout being moved to Elimination Chamber, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the rivalry is still expected to culminate at WrestleMania 42.

“They had their story to set up the thing. I was expecting this match at Mania. But I was told, you know, that there’s a reason it’s here, and the story goes till Mania. So it all plays out. I was just basically told, I go, like, you know, ‘I thought there’s gonna be a Mania.’ And it’s like, ‘Don’t worry, it all plays out to get there.’”

Meltzer also noted that WWE’s WrestleMania 42 plans were once again in flux this week, with Paul Levesque reportedly making adjustments due to disappointment over ticket sales for the two-night Las Vegas event.

However, despite broader creative changes, the AJ Lee–Becky Lynch program appears to be moving forward exactly as intended, with Elimination Chamber serving as a key chapter rather than the final destination.