Backstage Update On Bron Breakker’s Injury

A new update has emerged regarding the injury status and recovery outlook for Bron Breakker following his recent surgery.

On Sunday, February 8, reports surfaced confirming that Breakker had undergone surgery after suffering what was described as a serious hernia. The following night on WWE Raw, commentator Michael Cole stated that Breakker would be sidelined “indefinitely,” while Paul Heyman claimed the injury occurred during a deadlifting incident.

However, further clarification came from Dave Meltzer while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer explained that Breakker had been dealing with the issue for some time and that his condition escalated suddenly, leading to emergency surgery. As of now, there is no confirmed timetable for his return.

“He has had this issue for a while… He had been working with it and then it got bad. Then, the day it got bad, he needed emergency surgery. I don’t think it was deadlifting, I’m not exactly sure what it was,” Meltzer said. “There’s no timetable for a return, they’re talking about career-ending, I think that’s kind of an exaggeration, he’ll come back. It could take a couple of months, you know, before he comes back, depending on a lot of different things.”

Meltzer also pushed back on fan speculation suggesting that Breakker’s early elimination from the Royal Rumble was influenced by the injury.

“That had nothing to do with the Royal Rumble being out, people are like, ‘Oh that’s why they did the thing at the Rumble’ – it had nothing to do with the Rumble, even though yeah he probably had it long before that. It had nothing to do with any bookings, anything they’ve been doing. It was just like he got checked out and had to have emergency surgery.”

According to Meltzer, the procedure Breakker underwent was more severe than a standard hernia operation, which adds further uncertainty to his recovery timeline.

“He’ll be out for a while, as far as how long, though, nobody’s really given me a timetable. I looked up some stuff. Could be 12 weeks, could be six months at worst, probably not that long but again, I don’t know the details,” Meltzer said. “People have had the other surgery, and that’s usually about a two-month recovery, but his situation was worse than the regular surgery; it wasn’t the laparoscopy, this was a major operation.”

Prior to the injury, Meltzer had reported that a potential match between Breakker and Seth Rollins was being discussed for WrestleMania 42, with Rollins expected to be medically cleared from his own shoulder injury ahead of the April 18–19 event in Las Vegas. At this time, it remains unclear whether those plans will be altered due to Breakker’s extended absence or if he could return in time to compete on the two-night show.

As always, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.