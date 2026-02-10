Report: Bianca Belair Expected To Be Involved At WrestleMania 42

Bianca Belair has been sidelined for nearly 10 months following her match at WrestleMania 41, but a new report suggests she is still expected to be part of WrestleMania 42 in some capacity.

Belair has been out of action since April 20, 2025, after competing in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. According to Ibou, Belair is currently expected to be involved in this year’s WrestleMania, despite not yet being medically cleared to return to the ring.

Sources told Bodyslam that Belair is listed internally with no official return date attached. However, those same sources confirmed the Self Made report, stating that WWE believes Belair will appear at WrestleMania 42 in some form.

Another source described Belair’s rehabilitation as extremely challenging, noting that the recovery process has been unusually difficult, with multiple complications along the way. Despite this, Belair is said to have maintained a positive mindset throughout her time away from the ring.

Belair previously offered fans an update on her condition late last year during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. Responding to a question about her injured finger, she shared a photo with the caption, “It’s getting fixed,” accompanied by prayer hand emojis. She also acknowledged physical changes during her absence, revealing that she gained 20 pounds during recovery but has already lost 10 as she continues preparing for a return.

In a separate interview on BET’s 106 & Sports, Belair clarified that the injury sustained at WrestleMania 41 was far more severe than initially believed, which significantly extended her recovery timeline.

“So I broke my knuckle, not my finger, I broke my knuckle, I broke the joint,” Belair explained. “I was in a triple threat with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY… we came off the top rope and Rhea landed straight on my hand and it just crushed everything in my finger… now my body’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. But I’m hoping that I can be back in the ring soon.”

Originally projected as an 8–12 week recovery, the injury has instead kept Belair sidelined for most of the past year. While there is still no confirmed timetable for her in-ring return, WWE officials reportedly remain confident that “The EST” will factor into WrestleMania 42 in some fashion.

We wish Bianca Belair a continued and speedy recovery.