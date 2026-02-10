YouTube TV Confirms ESPN Unlimited Will Miss WWE’s Biggest Spring Events

WWE fans who subscribe to YouTube TV will need to wait a bit longer for full access to ESPN Unlimited. While YouTube TV has begun rolling out more than 10 new genre-focused “skinny bundles,” ESPN Unlimited is not expected to be fully integrated into the platform until Fall 2026.

The delayed rollout means the expanded ESPN Unlimited experience will not be available in time for several major WWE events scheduled earlier in the year. The timeline follows a broader, multi-year distribution agreement between Disney and Google, which oversees YouTube TV.

As a result, the ESPN Unlimited integration will arrive after WWE’s biggest spring shows have already concluded, including:

Elimination Chamber 2026 – Set for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago. The event is scheduled to feature World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defending his title against Finn Bálor.

WrestleMania 42 – WWE’s flagship two-night event, taking place Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The currently confirmed main event sees Roman Reigns challenging CM Punk.

In the meantime, WWE programming will remain accessible through existing platforms such as Peacock, Netflix, and traditional linear ESPN channels where available.

YouTube TV has also introduced a new Sports Plan, priced at $64.99 per month, with a promotional rate of $54.99 per month for the first three months for new subscribers. The plan includes:

Major broadcast networks and standard sports outlets such as FS1 and NBC Sports Network

The full lineup of linear ESPN channels

Core platform features including unlimited cloud DVR, “Key Plays” highlights, and multiview support

Subscribers to the Sports Plan will automatically receive access to ESPN Unlimited once the platform officially launches on YouTube TV later this fall.