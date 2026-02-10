Steve Austin Confirmed For WWE World During WrestleMania 42 Week

WWE announced during Monday night’s episode of RAW that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be attending the WWE World interactive fan experience event during WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fanatics also confirmed his appearance on Twitter.

Steve Austin will be available for autograph signings and photo opportunities on both days, April 18th and April 19th, during WrestleMania 42. At this time, these are the only events he has been confirmed for.

Austin’s last major appearance at WrestleMania was at WrestleMania 38, where he had an impromptu match with Kevin Owens on the first night.

He also made an appearance on the second night after Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee, stunning Austin Theory, McMahon, and Pat McAfee. Last year, he made a brief appearance to announce the attendance for night two.

WWE World will take place from April 16th to April 20th at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.

