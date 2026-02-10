Updated Lineup For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the lineup for the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) has been updated.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her championship against AJ Lee.

In a Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Mega Star” LA Knight will compete against four other participants, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton will face four additional competitors in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, with those participants to be revealed soon.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.