Natalya Officially Rebranded As ‘Nattie’ On WWE Roster Page

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend Natalya officially began using the name “Nattie” on WWE television during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble.

Since then, the name change has been reflected on the company’s official roster page, where her name has been updated to simply “Nattie.”

Nattie has been using this name for her independent appearances since last year, initially as Nattie Neidhart.

During that time, she has competed in several matches in AAA, as well as at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling. She also took part in the 2025 NWA Crockett Cup.

The name change coincided with her heel turn on the January 19th episode of RAW, where she betrayed Maxxine Dupri by interfering in Dupri’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch.

Nattie cost Dupri the pinfall by placing Lynch’s foot on the ropes. She further solidified her heel turn by attacking Dupri after the match.