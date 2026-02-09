Backstage News On Bron Breakker’s Injury

Bron Breakker has been sidelined with an injury following a physical segment on last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The former Intercontinental Champion reportedly suffered the injury during an announce table spot and has since undergone surgery.

According to a report from PWInsider, the injury occurred when Breakker flipped the announce table during the broadcast. “We are told that Bron Breakker was hurt during last Monday’s RAW when he flipped the table over,” the report stated.

The situation reportedly escalated over the following days. By Wednesday, February 4, medical evaluations determined that Breakker’s condition required surgical intervention. “We are also told that by Wednesday 2/4, it was determined he was going to require a surgery for a hernia,” PWInsider reported.

As a result of the surgery, Breakker has been pulled from all upcoming live events and WWE television appearances. At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for his return to in-ring action.

Breakker’s injury places his status for WrestleMania season in question, as he was reportedly scheduled to face Seth Rollins at the event.

We wish Bron Breakker a smooth recovery and a speedy return to action.