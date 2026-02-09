Chelsea Green Injury Update

Chelsea Green is dealing with an injury scare coming out of Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

As noted over the weekend, Green was injured during the show and was subsequently pulled from Saturday’s AAA television tapings. The decision was made as a precaution after concerns surfaced about the condition of her ankle.

Green later took to social media, posting photos that showed significant bruising along with a walking boot, which immediately raised questions about the severity of the injury.

The belief within WWE is that Green suffered a bad ankle sprain. The good news is that there is currently no indication of a broken foot or ankle.

For now, there is no word on how long Green is expected to be sidelined, as the situation continues to be monitored.

The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ethan, we need to talk!!! pic.twitter.com/sT2SiQCp8Y — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 8, 2026

