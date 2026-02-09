WWE’s Reaction To Vince McMahon Chants At PLE Post-Shows

Recently, PWMania.com reported that during the post-show of the 2026 Royal Rumble, fans loudly chanted “We Want Vince,” calling for the return of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The chant occurred when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared.

Additionally, the crowd chanted “Y2J” in reference to Chris Jericho, who did not attend the Premium Live Event (PLE) as had been speculated, along with an “AEW” chant.

Similar “We Want Vince” chants were heard during the December 13, 2025, Saturday Night’s Main Event special featuring John Cena’s final match.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the response to these chants in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers. He noted that there has not been a significant reaction since the chants, as it is widely understood that McMahon will not be returning.

Sapp mentioned that some reactions indicated that if Triple H did not want to participate in post-show press events, this is what he would have to contend with instead.

It was reported last week that McMahon has not been backstage at WWE since Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, and there has been no indication that anyone has consulted the former WWE Chairman regarding creative ideas.

Furthermore, McMahon was not mentioned as a potential appearance for Cena’s last match.