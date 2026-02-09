Vincent Open To The Righteous Appearing In WWE NXT

TNA Wrestling star Vincent, a member of The Righteous, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the potential for The Righteous to appear in WWE NXT as part of the company’s crossover.

Vincent said, “You know, I have no idea, but I know Dutch would absolutely love that, and so would I. I would love for The Righteous to kind of cross that line into that other world over there. I would love that so, again, it’d just be another part of the goal list, while we’re with TNA Wrestling and with that partnership, it’s so strong and doing so good with it that I would love to be a part of that, for sure… I would definitely dig going over there for sure, so, yeah, maybe in time. We don’t know so, hopefully.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)