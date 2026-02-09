WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Logan Paul Was Behind Bron Breakker Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a range of topics.

He expressed his belief that Logan Paul, one of Bron Breakker’s rivals in The Vision, played a role in the attack on him.

Ray said, “Bron comes to the ring. He gets jumped by the masked man. He gets laid out, and then he gets eliminated by Oba. Who were the four last guys in the ring? [Roman Reigns, GUNTHER, Randy Orton, and Logan Paul]. Logan Paul made it to the end. Does Logan Paul seem like the kind of personality, despite what we’ve seen from him so far, that wants to share the spotlight with anybody else? I think Logan Paul has something to do with the screwing over of Bron Breakker, thus getting him to the final four.”

