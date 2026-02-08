Liv Morgan Opens Up On Dealing With Online Criticism

Liv Morgan has learned how to tune out the noise that comes with being one of WWE’s most visible superstars. With millions of followers across social media, Morgan receives constant feedback from fans — both positive and negative — but she’s adopted a mindset that keeps the criticism from weighing on her.

Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, the recent Royal Rumble winner was asked how she deals with the often harsh nature of online commentary. Her response was blunt and unapologetic.

“Honestly, and I mean this respectfully, I don’t really care about your criticism if you’re not like my boss. You’re not someone that I’m asking critique for,” Morgan said. “If you’re not my boss, I respectfully don’t care about what you have to say or what your opinion is. Everyone is entitled to opinion. All opinions are welcome, but it does affect me whether it’s positive or negative, because I only care about what my bosses think.”

Morgan’s philosophy reflects a growing trend among top stars who prioritize internal feedback over public opinion, especially in an era where social media reactions can be relentless.

During the interview, Morgan also shared a deeply personal story that strengthened her emotional bond with professional wrestling. She revealed that she didn’t learn about her late father’s love for WWE until she was already several years into her own career.

“I didn’t know that my dad was a WWE fan until a couple of years into my career. My brother just never really shared that info with me,” Morgan explained. “So I became such a WWE fan at such a young age, and knew that at some point in my life I would make it to WWE, and that was something that I just felt so strongly about.”

Discovering that shared passion gave her a new sense of closeness to her father.

“So to find out a couple years into my career that my dad also loved WWE so much… it just made me feel like another connection to him that I didn’t have before,” she added.

With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon following her Royal Rumble victory, Morgan appears both mentally grounded and emotionally driven as she prepares for the biggest match of her career.