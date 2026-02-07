Reason Behind Masked Attack On Bron Breakker Revealed

At the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on January 31st, Bron Breakker experienced a surprising elimination during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Breakker entered at #2 and was widely regarded as a strong contender to win. However, before he could even enter the ring, he was attacked by a masked assailant.

This masked individual sent Breakker crashing into the steel steps, superkicked him, and stomped on him before directing him towards Oba Femi, the #1 entrant and the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster. Femi quickly eliminated Breakker with a clothesline.

Currently, WWE has not disclosed the identity of the attacker. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this angle was created because there is an internal belief that Seth Rollins will be ready to return in time to face Breakker at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Meltzer noted that the mystery surrounding the assailant was intended to lead fans to speculate that Rollins could be behind the mask. However, it remains unclear who the attacker was, with some suggesting Grayson Waller, though this has not been confirmed or denied.

This incident follows Rollins sustaining a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth last October.

He was subsequently taken off television after Breakker turned on him during a RAW episode the following Monday.