Backstage Details On Major Changes To WrestleMania 42 Main Events

The road to WrestleMania 42 has reportedly shifted dramatically from WWE’s original creative vision. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the initial blueprint for the event looked vastly different from the card currently taking shape.

Meltzer reported that WWE’s early plans centered on two marquee championship matches that have since been abandoned: Seth Rollins defending the World Title against Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against CM Punk.

The strategy was built around what WWE viewed as its four biggest stars, with plans to finally deliver a long-avoided Rollins vs. Reigns showdown while also testing a rare babyface-versus-babyface title match between Rhodes and Punk.

“The final two main events have changed twice since the year’s plans were made,” Meltzer reported. “The basic idea is the four biggest stars in the company were and are Reigns, Punk, Rhodes and Seth Rollins. So the plan was for Rollins to defend the world title against Reigns… Rhodes would then defend the world title against Punk in a babyface vs. babyface match which the company has avoided doing but teased multiple times since Punk’s return.”

Those plans were derailed following Rollins suffering a legitimate torn rotator cuff, forcing WWE to rethink its direction. According to Meltzer, the company pivoted toward elevating Bron Breakker as a top-tier star through a multi-step storyline involving Punk.

“The injury to Rollins caused changes, as they went with Punk as champion with the idea of a three step program with Bron Breakker getting a title match on the Raw Netflix anniversary show and losing, coming back and winning the Rumble and then facing and beating Punk for the title at Mania,” Meltzer wrote. “To basically anoint Breakker as the top full-time star and eventually build to another match that has been avoided, a Breakker vs. Reigns singles match.”

However, that direction was ultimately scrapped following discussions involving Drew McIntyre and Rhodes. Meltzer noted that McIntyre pushed for a title change in their Three Stages of Hell match, citing his repeated losses to Rhodes, a position Rhodes reportedly supported. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Triple H Levesque eventually agreed with their assessment.

“Enter McIntyre, who pushed the idea that since he had lost multiple times to Rhodes, that it would be better for him to win the title in the already announced Three Stages of Hell match,” Meltzer explained. “Paul Levesque, said to be the Wednesday before the Friday of the Three Stages of Hell match, agreed with Rhodes and McIntyre. His feeling is that the direction felt predictable and that Rhodes vs. Reigns had already headlined two WrestleMania shows.”

As a result, WWE’s WrestleMania 42 picture shifted once again. The confirmed main event is now Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk, following Reigns’ Royal Rumble victory on January 31 in Riyadh. The second likely headliner is Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Rhodes, assuming Rhodes secures his opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

“Reigns, Rhodes and Punk are viewed right now as the three biggest stars, so essentially McIntyre was getting Breakker’s spot in the title picture,” Meltzer concluded. “When the decision was made, they had to scrap Breakker winning the Rumble and the choices were either Rhodes or Reigns.”

With injuries, talent input, and creative recalibration all playing major roles, WrestleMania 42’s final shape reflects a long and complex evolution—one that underscores just how fluid WWE’s biggest plans can be.