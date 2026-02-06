Big E Confirms He Considers Himself Retired From In-Ring Competition

Nearly four years after his last in-ring appearance, Big E has confirmed that he considers his wrestling career to be over. The former WWE Champion has not competed since suffering a broken neck during a match on WWE SmackDown in March 2022. While he has explored the possibility of a return, Big E has been unable to resume wrestling due to his neck not forming new bone as doctors had hoped.

Despite his in-ring career coming to an end, Big E has remained an active presence in WWE, regularly appearing as a panelist on Premium Live Event kickoff shows.

While speaking with Compas on the Beat at Super Bowl Radio Row, Big E was asked whether he still feels the urge to wrestle again. His response made it clear that he is at peace with where life has taken him.

“I’m content,” Big E said. “You know, in wrestling they always say ‘never say never.’ But right now I’m retired, and that for me is it. So I’m focused on other things right now.”

Although transitioning into a broadcast role wasn’t originally part of his plan, Big E explained that he has embraced the opportunity to remain involved with WWE in a different capacity. He noted that the experience has been both enjoyable and valuable as he looks toward future opportunities.

“It’s been good. It’s something I really enjoy, something I didn’t think I necessarily was going to do when my career was over. But it’s been a blast, man,” he stated. “I get to be a part of what we’re doing in WWE and do it in a different way. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of helping people be more informed about what they’re about to see or what they just saw. And it’s helped prepare me for other roles in broadcasting as well. So not something I had on my radar when my career was wrapping up, but I’m really enjoying it.”

Big E is also set to expand his broadcasting work beyond WWE. He will serve as the host of a new 10-week YouTube series centered on the NFL Draft, produced in partnership with data analytics firm SūmerSports. The series is scheduled to premiere on February 12.

While fans may continue to hold out hope for an in-ring comeback, Big E’s comments make it clear that his focus has shifted toward life beyond the ropes—one where he remains connected to the industry in a meaningful and evolving role.